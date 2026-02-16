Israeli arrested for Iranian‑linked espionage targeting former DM Gallant

Israeli security services have arrested a citizen from the Galilee suspected of gathering intelligence on former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, authorities confirmed to i24NEWS.

The suspect, Fares Abu Al-Hija, a resident of Kaukab Abu Al-Hija, is accused of working on behalf of a foreign intelligence service identified by the Shin Bet as Iranian.

The arrest was carried out in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, central unit of the Menashe region, after Abu Al-Hija was caught conducting an intelligence-gathering mission targeting Gallant. Authorities say that during his interrogation, the suspect admitted to maintaining contact with the foreign agent and receiving payments in exchange for carrying out several missions, including gathering intelligence that could threaten state security.

According to the indictment filed Monday by the Haifa District Attorney's Office at the Haifa District Court, the latest mission involved visiting specific locations near Gallant’s residence in the town of Amikam. On January 18, under instructions from the foreign operator, Abu Al-Hija filmed videos and took photographs of four designated sites, which he sent to the Iranian intelligence handler.

This marked his sixth mission before his immediate arrest.

Israeli authorities noted that in recent years, particularly since Operation “Rising Lion”, Iranian operatives have increased efforts to recruit civilians in Israel.

The Shin Bet has highlighted a worrying trend in which individuals voluntarily approach Iranian officials, offering to work for them in exchange for money. According to security sources, Jewish Israeli citizens have been prioritized for recruitment, and most successful attempts over the past two and a half years involved Israeli citizens from diverse backgrounds.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific intelligence collected or potential operational risks, citing national security concerns. The case is being closely monitored as an example of Iran’s ongoing attempts to operate within Israeli territory and recruit civilians for espionage missions.