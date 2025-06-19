Iran's missile strike destroys pioneering research lab at the Weizmann Institute

Recommended -

A missile launched from Iran struck the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot on Sunday, devastating a vital research hub and destroying the laboratory of Professor Valery Krizhanovsky, a leading expert in cellular and molecular biology.

The strike also damaged over forty other research laboratories on campus.

Professor Krizhanovsky, whose groundbreaking work focused on cellular aging and its links to cancer and chronic diseases, learned of the attack around 4 a.m.

“Everything we built has simply vanished,” he said.

The blast caused the collapse of three floors, wiping out rare and expensive scientific equipment. “There were machines worth millions—some of which exist only once or twice globally,” Krizhanovsky noted. Replacing them could take months.

Equally devastating was the loss of long-term research and biological samples. “There were unique samples, cell lines, and studies that had been ongoing for years—erased in seconds,” the professor explained. Many students and early-career researchers have seen years of work, including their theses, completely destroyed.

The team had been on the cusp of a major breakthrough in combating aging-related diseases. “We believed we were close to a real scientific leap,” Krizhanovsky said. But the impact goes far beyond the loss of equipment or data. “This isn’t just about money,” he emphasized. “It’s about progress, about the pursuit of knowledge. It’s a broken dream.”