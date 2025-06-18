Recommended -

Day 6 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 621 of the "Iron Swords" war:

Israel launched a forceful strike on Tehran overnight (Tuesday into Wednesday), targeting military and government sites. Earlier in the day, air raid sirens were activated in the Galilee amid concerns of a potential hostile aircraft intrusion. Global attention is now focused on the United States and President Donald Trump, as the world awaits his decision on whether the U.S. will enter the conflict.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war