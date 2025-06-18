IDF strikes Revolutionary Guard university and missile factory near Tehran | LIVE BLOG
The Washington-based Iranian human rights organization HRANA says at least 585 people have been killed in Iran since the launch of Operation Rising Lion
Day 6 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 621 of the "Iron Swords" war:
Israel launched a forceful strike on Tehran overnight (Tuesday into Wednesday), targeting military and government sites. Earlier in the day, air raid sirens were activated in the Galilee amid concerns of a potential hostile aircraft intrusion. Global attention is now focused on the United States and President Donald Trump, as the world awaits his decision on whether the U.S. will enter the conflict.
Alarm triggered in southern Golan Heights due to suspected UAV infiltration
IDF: Drone intercepted in the southern Golan Heights
Reza Pahlavi, former crown Prince of Iran: The Islamic Republic has come to its end. Now is the time to reclaim Iran
Alarm sound: six drones enter the Golan Heights airspace, northern Israel
Khamenei threatens in Hebrew: “We will show no leniency towards the Zionists”
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted a third message on the X network last night, this time in Hebrew. In it, he called for "forceful action against the Zionist terrorist entity" and warned: "We will show no mercy to the Zionists."
Human toll in Iran: at least 585 dead since the start of the war
The Washington-based Iranian human rights organization HRANA says at least 585 people have been killed in Iran since the launch of Operation Am Kalavi (Awakening of the Lion). The victims include 239 civilians and 126 security force members. The number of injured stands at 1,326.
Israel reportedly hits university linked to Revolutionary Guards
Iranian sources report that Israel struck Imam Hossein University in eastern Tehran, a school identified as affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This attack comes after explosions were heard in the area.
Israel strikes centrifuge production site in Tehran
The Israeli military announced that some fifty air force fighter jets have carried out a series of coordinated strikes in recent hours against military targets in the Tehran region, with the support of military intelligence. As part of efforts to weaken Iran's nuclear program, a centrifuge manufacturing facility in the capital was targeted, designed to enable the Tehran regime to increase the quantity and rate of uranium enrichment for military purposes. Other strikes targeted weapons manufacturing plants, including a site producing raw materials and components for surface-to-surface missiles, similar to those fired at Israel in recent days, as well as surface-to-air systems designed to intercept aircraft.
Washington announces closure of embassy in Jerusalem until Friday
The United States announced Tuesday that it was closing its embassy in Jerusalem for security reasons, on the fifth day of the military confrontation between Israel and Iran, as speculation about a possible American intervention intensified.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards urge overnight evacuation of Tel Aviv
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an "evacuation warning" for Tel Aviv’s Tzahala neighborhood — a move mirroring prior Israeli alerts to residents in Tehran ahead of airstrikes.
U.S. President Trump's Doomsday plane landed in Washington about half an hour ago
The President’s “Doomsday plane” serves as a mobile command center during times of war and is built to withstand nuclear attacks
Report: Israel attacked a university in Iran - affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards
