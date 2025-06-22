Iran strikes Israel in retaliation for U.S. attack; multiple hits and damage reported | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 10 of Operation Rising Lion and day 626 of the Iron Swords War:

Air raid sirens were activated across Israel on Sunday morning following launches from Iran, raising nationwide alert levels. The escalation comes hours after the United States carried out a coordinated strike on three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that "there will be consequences for the events." Shortly after the statement, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone approaching Israeli airspace from the east. No injuries have been reported so far.