Iran strikes Israel in retaliation for U.S. attack; multiple hits and damage reported | LIVE BLOG
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that "there will be consequences for the events
Recommended -
Day 10 of Operation Rising Lion and day 626 of the Iron Swords War:
Air raid sirens were activated across Israel on Sunday morning following launches from Iran, raising nationwide alert levels. The escalation comes hours after the United States carried out a coordinated strike on three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that "there will be consequences for the events." Shortly after the statement, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone approaching Israeli airspace from the east. No injuries have been reported so far.
Israeli Air Force strikes Iranian fighter jets and dozens of military targets in central Iran
The Israeli Air Force struck two Iranian F5 fighter jets at Dezful airport, part of a broader overnight operation targeting dozens of military sites across central Iran—including missile launchers, weapons production facilities, and air defense systems
IDF: no siren in Haifa during Iranian strike; possible interceptor failure under investigation
The IDF confirmed that no warning sirens were activated in Haifa during this morning’s missile launches from Iran. A preliminary investigation suggests a projectile fell in the city, and a potential interceptor failure is being examined. The military clarified this was not a warning system malfunction and noted that an advance directive had been issued to the area. The incident remains under investigation.
Washington fears Iranian response: “48 hours particularly critical”
The Trump administration is preparing for a possible response from Iran following the strikes on its nuclear facilities. According to security sources cited by NBC, the next 48 hours are considered decisive. Tehran could target American interests in the Middle East, the United States, or both. Although no signs of an imminent attack have been detected, the Iranian military reportedly has plans to target American bases in the region.
Iran demands emergency Security Council meeting after US strikes
Tehran has called for the immediate convening of the UN Security Council, accusing the United States and Israel of carrying out an “illegal attack” on its civilian nuclear facilities. Iran is calling on the international community to condemn this action and take action.
Report: U.S. told Iran via regional channels that strikes are over, urges return to talks—no intent to pursue regime change
Three impact sites confirmed following Iranian missile barrage: Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Nes Ziona
No radiation detected after strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, says IAEA
Following U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed no increase in radiation levels has been observed. The agency stated it will provide further assessments as more information becomes available.
Multiple direct impacts reported across Israel following Iranian launches; at least 11 injured and several buildings damaged
New salvos from Iran: impacts reported near Haifa and in the coastal plain
Sirens continue to sound in northern and central Israel as more missiles were fired from Iran. According to preliminary reports, projectiles have landed in the Haifa area and the coastal plain.
Explosions heard in several parts of Israel after shots fired from Iran
Residents of Sharon, the coastal plain, and the north of the country reported hearing loud explosions this morning. Minutes earlier, the IDF reported detecting missile fire from Iran. Alert sirens sounded in several communities in the north and center of the country.
Explosions heard throughout the center and Jerusalem; additional alarms in Jerusalem, and the West Bank
Following U.S. strike in Iran, Israel tightens Home Front Command restrictions, closes its airspace
Home Front Command: Sirens expected to sound across Israel in the coming minutes