Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain as US strikes Qeshm Island and an oil tanker in the Hormuz | LIVE BLOG
CENTCOM: Iranian wave of drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to strike intended targets tonight, were successfully downed
The fragile US-Iran ceasefire is being tested on multiple fronts as military exchanges intensify across the region. CENTCOM has confirmed a significant escalation in enforcement of its Arabian Gulf blockade, firing a Hellfire missile into the engine room of an oil tanker attempting to reach Iran. This is the sixth vessel disabled since the blockade began in April.
Separately, Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain on June 2, all of which failed to reach their targets, while three Iranian attack drones targeting civilian shipping were also shot down. US forces struck Iranian military installations on Qeshm Island in response. Both sides are technically observing a ceasefire while exchanging fire, a contradiction Washington has yet to formally address.
On the diplomatic front, the Iran nuclear MoU remains unsigned. Trump has sent amendments back to Tehran, focused on the disposal of enriched uranium and Strait of Hormuz language, while ruling out any unfreezing of Iranian funds. Iran has not accepted the revised terms and says it will apply its own amendments to the draft text. Officials say a deal could still come within the week, but the gap between the two sides remains significant. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
CENTCOM: US defeats Iranian missiles and drones targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, and regional shipping
US forces defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones and conducted further self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island on June 2, CENTCOM announced overnight into Wednesday.
Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors, two fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart, and three launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defenses.
US forces also shot down three Iranian one-way attack drones targeting civilian vessels in regional waters and struck an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island. No US personnel were harmed. CENTCOM said forces remain vigilant against what it called "unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."
CENTCOM: US fires Hellfire missile at oil tanker attempting to breach naval blockade and reach Iran
US Central Command confirmed it disabled a Botswana-flagged oil tanker, M/T Lexie, after the vessel ignored repeated warnings while attempting to sail toward Iran's Kharg Island in the Arabian Gulf on June 2.
After the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period, a US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room, disabling the vessel.
CENTCOM said it has now disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 since implementing its blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.