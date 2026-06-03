Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain as US strikes Qeshm Island and an oil tanker in the Hormuz | LIVE BLOG

The fragile US-Iran ceasefire is being tested on multiple fronts as military exchanges intensify across the region. CENTCOM has confirmed a significant escalation in enforcement of its Arabian Gulf blockade, firing a Hellfire missile into the engine room of an oil tanker attempting to reach Iran. This is the sixth vessel disabled since the blockade began in April.

Separately, Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain on June 2, all of which failed to reach their targets, while three Iranian attack drones targeting civilian shipping were also shot down. US forces struck Iranian military installations on Qeshm Island in response. Both sides are technically observing a ceasefire while exchanging fire, a contradiction Washington has yet to formally address.

On the diplomatic front, the Iran nuclear MoU remains unsigned. Trump has sent amendments back to Tehran, focused on the disposal of enriched uranium and Strait of Hormuz language, while ruling out any unfreezing of Iranian funds. Iran has not accepted the revised terms and says it will apply its own amendments to the draft text. Officials say a deal could still come within the week, but the gap between the two sides remains significant. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY