Iran turns to Qatar, Oman in bid to halt Israeli strikes, U.S. presses for nuclear concessions

As Israeli strikes against Iran continue, Tehran has turned to diplomatic backchannels, seeking the help of regional mediators in an effort to halt the fighting and revive negotiations.

Sources familiar with the matter tell i24NEWS that Iran has approached Oman and Qatar to act as intermediaries with the United States, hoping to broker a ceasefire that would bring an end to Israel’s military offensive.

In parallel, Saudi Arabia has also become involved in behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts, working quietly to create conditions for a de-escalation and possible resumption of talks. The multiple mediation tracks highlight the growing international concern over the ongoing conflict, which threatens to escalate further and destabilize the region.

However, U.S. officials have made clear that Washington remains firm on its conditions: any diplomatic breakthrough would require Iran to accept a full halt to its uranium enrichment activities. “We remain committed to the talks and hope that the Iranians will come to the negotiating table soon,” a senior U.S. administration official told i24NEWS on Saturday.

Recommended -

So far, Iran has rejected Washington’s terms. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated, “As long as the Israeli regime's attacks on the Iranian nation continue, participating in talks with its biggest supporter and partner (the U.S.) will be meaningless.” The statement underscores Tehran’s insistence that any negotiations must be tied to an immediate halt in Israeli military actions.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials continue to monitor the diplomatic developments closely, but remain skeptical about Iran’s willingness to compromise. Israeli sources have indicated that discussions are already taking place with senior officials from the Trump administration in the U.S., raising the possibility of deeper American involvement should negotiations fail. “We hope that will happen eventually,” one Israeli source told i24NEWS.