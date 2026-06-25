IDF announces soldier killed in southern Lebanon operational incident | LIVE BLOG

A second soldier was moderately wounded in same incident • Trump says it would be 'unnacceptable' for him to accept a final deal from Iran that includes any kind of shipping fees in Strait of Hormuz

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The IDF names soldier killed in southern Lebanon as Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid; second soldier moderately wounded in same incident evacuated for medical treatment

Late Wednesday, at around 10:50 PM local time, a vehicle belonging to the Golani Brigade Combat Team overturned in the Ras al-Thalatheen area in southern Lebanon. Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid was killed in the incident and a second soldier was moderately injured.

Trump says it would be 'unnacceptable' for him to accept a final deal from Iran that includes any kind of shipping fees in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's IRGC Navy warns vessels violating transit instructions in the Strait of Hormuz will face action

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said a new Hormuz shipping route announced without Iran's coordination is unacceptable and dangerous.

Safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible via routes designatedSafe transit through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible via routes designated by Iran, the IRGC states by Iran, the IRGC stated.

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