The IDF names soldier killed in southern Lebanon as Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid; second soldier moderately wounded in same incident evacuated for medical treatment

Late Wednesday, at around 10:50 PM local time, a vehicle belonging to the Golani Brigade Combat Team overturned in the Ras al-Thalatheen area in southern Lebanon. Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid was killed in the incident and a second soldier was moderately injured.