Iran War Day 36: Several impact sites were reported across the central Israel region following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran. In the Be'er Sheba area, emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out after a projectile fell, causing localized damage.

At the same time, Hezbollah launched additional rockets toward northern Israel, prompting sirens in multiple communities. The IDF said it carried out swift retaliatory strikes, targeting and destroying launchers inside Lebanese territory in an effort to curb further attacks. READ MORE FROM FRIDAY