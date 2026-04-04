Bomblets from Iranian cluster munitions cause damage across central Israel | LIVE BLOG
The IDF attacked a Hezbollah rocket launcher, after missiles were fired towards the north of the country overnight
Iran War Day 36: Several impact sites were reported across the central Israel region following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran. In the Be'er Sheba area, emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out after a projectile fell, causing localized damage.
At the same time, Hezbollah launched additional rockets toward northern Israel, prompting sirens in multiple communities. The IDF said it carried out swift retaliatory strikes, targeting and destroying launchers inside Lebanese territory in an effort to curb further attacks. READ MORE FROM FRIDAY
IDF issues an urgent evacuation warning for the area of Al-Masna crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border
The military says it intends to strike the crossing due to its use by Hezbollah for military purposes and for smuggling weapons into Lebanon.
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IDF officially confirms strikes on petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in South western Iran
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Home Front Command says unchanged defensive guidelines remain in effect until 20:00 on Monday, April 6
Significant damage reported from some 10 impact scenes across central Israel, one man lightly injured
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Bomblets from Iranian cluster warhead fall in Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Givataim, Bnei Brak in central Israel
Ramat Gan: Two residential buildings declared uninhabitable after structural damage from overnight and afternoon missile impacts
At one site, an unexploded cluster munition was located and safely removed, with authorities reporting damage to a nearby structure. In another location, a residential building sustained roof damage and was later classified as unsafe. A third building was also damaged but deemed habitable.
Later in the day, additional damage was identified at a residential structure, which officials declared a dangerous building at risk of collapse and unfit for occupancy.
Central Israel: Four injured after Iranian attack
Four people sustained minor injuries in an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting central Israel, according to rescue workers. The projectile, equipped with a cluster warhead, scattered explosives over a wide area. A 24-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation, two others were injured by flying glass, and a fourth was injured by the blast.
Suspected cluster munitions after Iranian attack
Emergency services are responding to reports of impacts in central Israel following an Iranian ballistic missile launch. No injuries have been immediately reported. Emergency teams are continuing to assess the damage at several affected sites.
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel
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Iranian media reports strikes on petrochemical sites in south-west Iran
Israeli and American airstrikes targeted petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran, in the Mahshahr special zone, according to Iranian media and security sources. Three companies were hit, a local official said, without immediately specifying the extent of the damage. The attack injured five people.
Rocket hits Kiryat Shmona neighborhood without warning sirens
A rocket struck a residential area in Kiryat Shmona this morning without any sirens being activated, causing damage to several vehicles. Authorities said no casualties were reported, and emergency teams were dispatched to assess the scene and clear the area.
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iraq: Fire at an oil facility after a drone strike
A fire broke out at dawn on Saturday at oil storage facilities operated by foreign companies west of Basra, following a drone strike. According to security sources cited by Reuters, emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.
Tehran: IDF strikes strategic Iranian regime defense sites
The Israeli military announced it had conducted a series of strikes against Iranian regime military infrastructure in Tehran, based on intelligence provided by its military intelligence services. The operations targeted air defense systems, including a facility belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) where missiles intended to target aircraft were stored. Another military site responsible for protecting weapons research and development centers was also targeted. Simultaneously, strikes hit ballistic missile depots and facilities dedicated to weapons production and development, as part of a campaign aimed at weakening Iran's military capabilities.
Man lightly injured by glass in Bnei Brak, evacuated to hospital
MDA medics and paramedics treated a 45-year-old man at the scene in Bnei Brak after he was injured by glass fragments to the face. He was transported in minor condition to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center for further care.
Firefighters battle blaze near buildings in Rosh HaAyin, no injuries reported
Fire and Rescue teams from the Petah Tikva station are working to contain a fire that broke out in an open area near a building in Rosh HaAyin. No injuries have been reported, and the situation remains under control.
Cluster bomb impact: 17 shrapnel crash scenes reported across central Israel
Seventeen impact sites were reported across the central region following a cluster munition strike from Iran. Authorities said that, despite the widespread impact, no serious physical injuries were recorded. One person in Bnei Brak sustained a minor injury from broken glass, while emergency teams continue to assess damage and secure the affected areas.