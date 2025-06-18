‘Islamic Republic has reached its end, its time to reclaim Iran’ says Iranian Crown Prince

Recommended -

Reza Pahlavi, eldest son of Iran’s last Shah and former Crown Prince, issued a stirring call on Tuesday for Iranians to take to the streets and reclaim their country.

In a video statement, he declared the Islamic Republic’s downfall imminent and urged unity among all citizens.

Describing the regime as a system that has waged a relentless 46-year war against the Iranian people, Pahlavi highlighted the crumbling security and repression apparatus of the Islamic Republic.

“All it takes now is a nationwide uprising to put an end to this nightmare once and for all,” he said, urging people from Bandar Abbas in the south to Shiraz, Tabriz, and Zahedan to demand change.

“The future is bright, and together, we will pass through this sharp turn in history,” Pahlavi expressed. “In these difficult days, my heart goes out to the defenseless citizens harmed by Khamenei’s warmongering and delusions.”

Pahlavi has long advocated for a secular, democratic Iran and framed the current moment as both necessary and unavoidable. He sought to calm fears about post-regime instability, assuring Iranians that opposition groups have prepared a comprehensive plan for the country’s transition.

“Iran will not descend into civil war or chaos,” he emphasized. “We are ready for the first hundred days after the fall, for the transitional period, and for establishing a national and democratic government — by the Iranian people and for the Iranian people.”

Reaching out specifically to members of the military, police, and state employees who have contacted him in recent days, Pahlavi urged them not to side with a regime whose collapse is inevitable. “By standing with the people, you can save your lives and help build Iran’s future,” he said.

He closed his message with a hopeful vision: “A free and flourishing Iran lies ahead of us. May we be together soon. Long live Iran! Long live the Iranian nation!”

The Pahlavi dynasty ruled Iran from 1925 until 1979, when the monarchy was overthrown during the Iranian Revolution, which led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic. Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi’s father, was the last Shah of Iran before going into exile.

Israel regards the Islamic Republic as a serious existential threat, though it maintained an alliance with Iran during the reign of the late Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Reza Pahlavi himself has fostered cordial ties with Israel, having visited the country on a tour just two years ago.