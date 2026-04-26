Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia and is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin. A US official and two sources said Iran has submitted a new proposal to Washington to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear talks postponed. US President Donald Trump is set to hold a Situation Room meeting Monday to discuss the stalemate and next steps.

Separately, the IDF said that yesterday a soldier was seriously injured, another moderately injured, and two lightly injured in an operational accident at a base in southern Israel. All were evacuated to the hospital, and their families were notified. Red alert and drone infiltration sirens were activated in northern Israel on Monday morning. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY