Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Russia, where he is expected to meet Putin | LIVE BLOG
Iran's Foreign Minister arrives in Russia, IDF reports injuries as sirens sound in northern Israel
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia and is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin. A US official and two sources said Iran has submitted a new proposal to Washington to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear talks postponed. US President Donald Trump is set to hold a Situation Room meeting Monday to discuss the stalemate and next steps.
Separately, the IDF said that yesterday a soldier was seriously injured, another moderately injured, and two lightly injured in an operational accident at a base in southern Israel. All were evacuated to the hospital, and their families were notified. Red alert and drone infiltration sirens were activated in northern Israel on Monday morning. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
Netanyahu conducts a telephone security consultation with defense establishment after canceling his court hearing due to security concerns
IDF finds weapons in residential area in southern Lebanon
The IDF says troops operating south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon have located numerous weapons inside a children’s room during a targeted raid in the Aadshit al-Qusayr area.
According to the IDF, the site was part of a wider operation in recent days in which more than 50 Hezbollah-linked terror infrastructure sites were dismantled, including an underground compound used to target Israeli forces and civilians.
The IDF says the weapons found inside the residential structure included explosives, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, RPGs, machine guns, and additional combat equipment, adding that Hezbollah “cynically exploits the civilian population in Lebanon” for military activity.
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
The alarm was later determined to have been sounded due to a false identification
Iran FM arrives in Russia as US weighs next steps on talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia, where he is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.
Separately, a US official and two sources told reporters that Iran has presented a new proposal to Washington aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed to a later stage.
US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Monday with senior national security and foreign policy officials to discuss the current stalemate in talks with Iran and possible next steps.
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
Missile and rocket alerts were activated due to concerns of falling interception debris
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
No injuries were reported
IDF reports injuries in operational accident at southern Israel base
The IDF said that a soldier was severely injured, another was moderately injured, and two additional soldiers were lightly injured in an operational accident at an IDF base in southern Israel on Sunday.
According to the IDF, the soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.
UKMTO reports a possible hijacking off the Somalia coast
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says it has received a report of “unauthorized persons” taking control of a cargo vessel off the coast of Somalia.
According to UKMTO, the vessel is believed to be being redirected toward territorial waters, with the group involved not yet officially identified. Authorities are monitoring the situation.