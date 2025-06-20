Iranian missile strike hits Be'er Sheva, sparking fires and causing damage

Recommended -

An Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva early Friday morning, igniting multiple vehicles and causing significant damage to a residential apartment.

Emergency services reported one person sustained light injuries, while 30 others were treated for anxiety.

Warning sirens sounded at around 5:50 a.m. across southern Israel, including Be'er Sheva and the West Bank region, shortly before the missile impact.

According to Israeli military sources, up to three projectiles were launched from Iran.

Emergency responder Dvir Ben Ze'ev described the scene: “We arrived quickly in large numbers with mobile intensive care units, ambulances, and medical motorcycles. There was thick smoke, cars on fire, and one building suffered major damage.”

Rescue teams established two medical triage points to assess and treat evacuees. The Home Front Command lifted the alert at 6:05 a.m., allowing residents to exit shelters.

Overnight, sirens had also sounded several times in the Dead Sea region amid suspected drone infiltration. The Israeli Air Force intercepted three drones launched from Iran.

Friday's attack comes one day after a large-scale Iranian missile barrage that targeted central and southern Israel. Around 30 missiles were fired Thursday morning, damaging the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva and buildings in Tel Aviv, Holon, and Ramat Gan. That attack left more than 200 people injured.