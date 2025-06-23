Iranian operatives impersonated i24NEWS journalist to target Israeli officers with spyware

Recommended -

Iranian operatives created a fake identity posing as an i24NEWS journalist to infiltrate the phones of senior Israeli officers, Israeli security officials revealed.

Using the alias Emmanuel Zeitoun, the impersonator contacted high-ranking officers via WhatsApp, presenting herself as a journalist from i24NEWS and offering them opportunities for interviews or press briefings.

The messages appeared legitimate, often referencing recent events or ongoing media coverage to build credibility.

However, the true purpose of the contact was far more insidious. Zeitoun would send a link under the guise of coordinating interview logistics — a link embedded with spyware capable of taking control of the recipient's phone and extracting sensitive information.

The operation was uncovered when one officer grew suspicious of the exchange and reported it to the IDF’s Information Security Directorate. An investigation quickly revealed that "Emmanuel Zeitoun" was a fabricated identity, part of an Iranian campaign to gather intelligence on Israel's military leadership.

“This is another example of Iran’s ongoing attempts to breach Israel’s internal defenses using social engineering and cyber tactics,” Israeli officials said. “We urge all personnel to remain vigilant, report unusual contacts, and avoid clicking unfamiliar links — even when they appear to come from credible sources.”