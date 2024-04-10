According to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday evening, the United States believes that a major attack by Iran on Israel is imminent and could happen in the coming days.

The assessment is based on intelligence assessments shared by the U.S. with Israel.

The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with U.S. and Israeli intelligence assessments, suggests that it is a matter of when Tehran will launch an attack rather than if.

However, it remains unclear whether the attack will come from Iranian territory or through its proxies in the region.

The Bloomberg report further highlights that the U.S. is concerned that Iran could use high-precision missiles or drones in its assault.

This concern has been highlighted given the recent comments made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has called for Israel's punishment for the purported attack on an Iranian consular building in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month.