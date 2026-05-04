Iron Dome intercepts Iranian missile over UAE, system's 1st operational use in foreign nation - report

An Israeli Iron Dome air defense system successfully intercepted an Iranian missile over the United Arab Emirates on Monday, according to a source cited by CNN.

This engagement marks the first operational use of Israeli-manned hardware on Emirati soil to neutralize a direct threat from Tehran.

The deployment of the battery, along with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel required to operate it, was reportedly authorized in secret by Prime Minister Netanyahu at the onset of the Iran war.

This move, first reported by Axios, is the first time the Iron Dome has been stationed outside of Israel or the United States during an active war.

The UAE has faced unprecedented aerial pressure over the last two months, sustaining an estimated 550 ballistic missiles and 2,200 drone strikes.

In response to being the region's most targeted nation, Abu Dhabi has rapidly integrated Israeli technology, including the "Iron Beam" laser system and "Spectro" surveillance units, to augment its existing American-made defenses.

Military cooperation between the two nations has deepened significantly since the 2020 Abraham Accords.

While the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued an official response to Monday's interception, the event confirms that the bilateral relationship has transitioned from diplomatic normalization to a functional security alliance. Israeli intelligence and hardware now serve as a primary layer of protection for Emirati civilian and energy infrastructure against Iranian proxies and direct strikes.