Islamic Jihad reportedly holding two Israeli hostage bodies

A Palestinian official involved in ongoing negotiations for the return of Israeli hostages said that the Islamic Jihad organization is holding at least two of the four bodies of Israelis still being detained in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan Reshet Bet on Monday.

The official stated that while Islamic Jihad has so far refused to return the bodies, the group is reportedly “close to giving in” amid mounting pressure from regional mediators.

These diplomatic efforts aim to advance the next phase of the agreement reached last month, which includes provisions for the start of Gaza’s reconstruction once the remains of the hostages are returned to Israel.

In recent days, diplomatic activity has intensified, with Turkey taking the lead in mediation efforts, supported by the United States, which has urged Ankara to use its influence to persuade both Hamas and Islamic Jihad to cooperate.

The renewed push follows weeks of stalled negotiations over the terms of the hostage exchange and broader post-war arrangements for Gaza’s recovery.

Hamas has maintained that it is still struggling to locate the four bodies within the Gaza Strip, citing the chaotic conditions left by months of conflict and Israeli military operations. The victims are Ran Gvili, Meni Godard, and Dror Or, residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, as well as Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai agricultural worker who was abducted in the same area during the October 7 attack.

Israeli officials have not publicly commented on the report but have previously stated that the recovery of the hostages and their remains remains a top priority in all diplomatic and military channels. Regional mediators hope that the return of the bodies could serve as a humanitarian gesture to help revive stalled talks and pave the way toward the reconstruction of Gaza under international supervision.