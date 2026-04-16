Israel and Hezbollah near 'imminent' ceasefire as US pressure mounts - report

A breakthrough agreement to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah is expected to be announced "soon," according to Lebanese officials and diplomatic sources familiar to the Financial Times.

The potential truce, which could take effect as early as this week, comes amid intensifying pressure from Washington to de-escalate regional tensions and finalize a broader diplomatic settlement.

A ceasefire is likely to be formalized once Israeli ground forces conclude operations in the strategic southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.

The town has been a focal point of intense combat between the IDF and Hezbollah.

Additionally, a senior Israeli political source told Channel 12 on Wednesday night that the government may have reached a tipping point.

"Our assessment is that within a few days, Israel will have no choice but to fully cease fire in Lebanon," the source stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet convened late Wednesday reportedly to deliberate on the terms of the proposal.

The diplomatic flurry coincides with President Trump’s announcement on Truth Social that Israeli and Lebanese leaders are set to speak on Thursday, the first such high-level contact in over three decades. While the primary goal is a localized truce with Hezbollah, mediators hope the momentum will facilitate a final settlement on maritime security and border demarcations that have remained unresolved for years.