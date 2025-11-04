Israel appoints Itay Ophir as new chief military prosecutor

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday the appointment of lawyer Itay Ophir as the new Chief Military Prosecutor, replacing Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, who was recently dismissed following her involvement in the Sde Teiman case.

In a statement, Katz emphasized the significance of the decision, noting the sensitive context: “It is essential, in light of the serious facts recently revealed, to appoint without delay a chief military prosecutor from outside the system, above all suspicion, and possessing the necessary skills to clean up, rehabilitate, and reorganize the military prosecutor’s office.”

The minister stressed the need to refocus the institution on its core mission, particularly the defense of IDF soldiers, who operate under challenging conditions to ensure Israel’s security. Katz added that the office should not engage in unfounded accusations that could harm soldiers’ reputations or expose them to legal risks abroad.

“As Minister of Defense, I am accountable to the soldiers’ families for preserving their safety, honor, and status. This is my commitment, and I will ensure that all relevant institutions do the same in the future,” Katz said.

Itay Ophir brings extensive legal and defense experience to the role. From 2017 to 2024, he served as a legal advisor to the Ministry of Defense. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector in both Israel and the United States, including as a senior partner at a Tel Aviv law firm. In 2022, Ophir was one of three candidates shortlisted by a selection committee chaired by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis for the position of Attorney General.

Ophir holds a law and business administration degree from Bar-Ilan University and a Master of Laws from Harvard University. Militarily, he served as a combat officer in the Givati Brigade and continues to serve in the reserves with the Negev Brigade.