Israel approves first deportation of citizen terrorists to Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday approved the revocation of citizenship and deportation of two Israeli citizens convicted of carrying out deadly attacks against Israeli civilians, marking the first time such deportations to the Gaza Strip have been authorized, his office said.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Netanyahu and senior security officials approved the move under a law passed by the Knesset three years ago allowing the deportation of Israeli citizens convicted of terrorism who received financial support from the Palestinian Authority.

“This morning I signed the revocation of citizenship and deportation of two Israeli terrorists, who carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and were rewarded for their criminal actions by the Palestinian Authority,” Netanyahu said. He added that the decision was made in coordination with security officials.

The first individual, Mahmoud Ahmed, was convicted of a series of shooting attacks and served 23 years in prison. The PMO said he will be deported to the Gaza Strip immediately. The second, Mohammed Ahmed Hussein Halasi, was convicted of stabbing two elderly women in an attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem in 2016. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison and will be deported to Gaza upon his release.

Netanyahu credited Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz for advancing the legislation. “I thank Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz for leading the law that will expel them from the State of Israel, and many more like them are on the way,” the prime minister said.

The law enabling the deportation of convicted terrorists was approved by the Knesset in 2023 with the support of 94 lawmakers. Katz, a Likud MK who initiated the legislation, said its implementation marked a turning point. “For three years I have been pressuring the system so that my law will be implemented, and finally it is happening,” he said. “This is how we fight terrorism. History has been made these days.”

Israeli officials said the decision sets a precedent for future cases under the law, with security authorities expected to review additional files involving convicted terrorists who received payments from the Palestinian Authority.