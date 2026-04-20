Israel arrests two citizens over alleged Iran espionage recruitment plot

Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, and the Central District Police said they arrested two Israeli citizens on suspicion of acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out tasks under their direction. According to a joint statement, one of the suspects also intended to travel abroad for training in an Arab country.

The main suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sagi Haik from Ness Ziona, was arrested in March 2026 during a joint operation by the Shin Bet and police special investigative unit Lahav 433. Authorities said Haik had been in contact for several months with an Iranian agent through online channels and had disclosed personal details about himself and his family during the communication.

Investigators said Haik agreed to carry out training in an Arab country and was also asked to recruit additional individuals to assist in tasks directed by the Iranian handler. During the alleged contact, family members of Haik reportedly received threatening messages directly from the Iranian agent, but he continued maintaining contact, according to the statement.

A second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Asaf Shitrit from Beit Oved, was also arrested after Haik allegedly admitted during questioning that he had involved him in assisting with a task for the foreign operative. Police said both individuals are now under Shin Bet investigation.

Authorities said indictments are expected to be filed on Monday at the Lod District Court in central Israel on serious security charges. The Shin Bet and Israel Police said the case reflects repeated attempts in recent months by hostile intelligence and terrorist actors to recruit Israeli citizens online for missions aimed at harming national security.

Security agencies reiterated warnings against maintaining contact with foreign operatives or carrying out tasks on their behalf, stating that all involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.