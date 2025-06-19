Israel carries out major airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear reactor in Arak

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday morning that it carried out a major overnight air operation targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including a direct strike on the inactive nuclear reactor in Arak.

According to an official IDF statement, 40 Israeli Air Force fighter jets launched a series of coordinated airstrikes across Tehran, Arak, Natanz, and other key locations throughout Iran.

The aircraft deployed over 100 munitions, targeting dozens of military installations under precise guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

One of the most high-profile targets was the inactive heavy-water nuclear reactor in the Arak region. Though the facility never became fully operational—its construction halted in 1997 under international pressure—the reactor was originally designed to produce weapons-grade plutonium, a key material used in nuclear warheads.

While Iran has claimed in recent years that it converted the reactor to produce only low-grade plutonium, the IDF alleges the regime intentionally left the conversion incomplete in order to maintain strategic pressure on Western powers.

“The attack was carried out against the component intended for the production of plutonium, thus preventing its ability to be used again for the production of nuclear weapons,” the IDF said.

In addition to Arak, Israeli forces also struck a facility near Natanz, a site central to Iran’s nuclear program. The IDF said the site housed unique equipment and components for nuclear weapons development, including projects designed to accelerate uranium enrichment and warhead production.

The overnight strikes come amid a period of heightened tensions following recent Iranian missile barrages on Israel, including direct hits in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. The Israeli operation appears to be a direct military response to those attacks, as well as part of a longer-term strategy to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Iranian government has not yet issued an official response, though local media reported that air defense systems were activated across several regions during the Israeli assault.