Israel charges sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh with inciting terrorism

Israel's Attorney General has taken legal action against Sabah al-Salem Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, charging her with incitement and solidarity with a terrorist group.

This move follows her praise of the October 7 Hamas attack, which ignited a six-month-long conflict in Gaza.

Sabah al-Salem Haniyeh, aged 57 and residing in the southern Israeli city of Tel Sheva, has been detained since her arrest on April 1, as confirmed by the Israeli Justice Ministry. Ismail Haniyeh, her brother, is currently based in Qatar, along with other high-ranking officials from Hamas, the ruling party in the Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment, in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, Sabah al-Salem Haniyeh sent messages to numerous contacts, including her brother, expressing admiration for the cross-border assault and advocating for further violent acts.

One particular message cited in the indictment includes the chilling statement: "Oh God, count them and kill them, and leave none between them, Oh God." The October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and foreigners.

At present, Sabah al-Salem Haniyeh's legal representation has not issued any immediate comments regarding the charges.