Israel concludes military drill in north of country 'to maintain full readiness for all threats'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded a large-scale multi-branch defense exercise with Israeli emergency services, as part of efforts to increase readiness and cooperation between multiple agencies for defense scenarios in the north.

Israel Police, Fire and Rescue services, paramedics and other standby forces participated in the large-scale exercise on the northern border, headed by the IDF with reservists from the 146th Division on the ground, in cooperation with the Navy and Air Force.

The 146th Division is the largest of its kind with called up reserve soldiers, who have been operating in the Western Galilee region of northern Israel since the Hamas-led October 7 attack and hostilities on the Lebanon border.

The exercise was carried out with extensive multi-branch and multi-organizational cooperation, practicing a large number of scenarios, particularly the defense of the northern sector, including the evacuation of wounded while under fire, as well as other engagement and attack scenarios.

As part of the training, in order to increase readiness and strengthen cooperation, the various entities practiced together in their response to the different threat scenarios that could be encountered, also in the maritime arena.

The statement concluded, “The IDF continues to train vigorously in order to maintain full readiness for all threats and attempts by the enemy to harm the citizens of Israel or its territory.”