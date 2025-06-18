Israel eases Home Front Command restrictions

Recommended -

In a significant shift amid the ongoing confrontation with Iran, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz approved recommendations from the IDF and the Home Front Command to ease nationwide defense restrictions.

The new policy will go into effect on Wednesday at 6:00 PM and remain in place until Friday at 8:00 PM.

The decision was made following a situation assessment held at the Home Front Command Headquarters in Ramla. Defense Minister Katz met with senior defense officials, including Home Front Command Commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, the Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, Deputy Chief of Staff of the IDF, and other top brass.

The assessment led to a recommendation — supported by both the Chief of Staff and the Home Front Command Commander — to ease restrictions in a phased and region-specific manner.

Defense Policy Adjustments

All areas of Israel — except high-risk zones such as the confrontation line, northern and southern Golan Heights, Beit Shean Valley, Bakaa, Dead Sea, Arava, Eilat, and the Gaza Strip — will shift from a strict defense level to a limited activity level.

The aforementioned high-risk zones will see a transition from strict defense to partial activity, granting residents more freedom while still maintaining heightened security protocols.

Defense Minister Katz framed the decision as both a strategic necessity and a symbolic act of national strength:

“Alongside the intense fighting against Iran to remove the threats, we will open the economy, gradually free the public, and return the State of Israel to the path of activity and security,” he said.

He emphasized that easing the restrictions — especially in areas hardest hit by recent escalations — is a powerful signal: “The decision to gradually open the economy and the various regions is a message of victory over the Iranian enemy… We are acting offensively and also beginning a gradual process of opening, subject to security considerations.”

Home Front Command Commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo praised the Israeli public for their resilience and discipline, which helped make the easing of restrictions possible:

“We saw the truly noteworthy behavior of the citizens. We recommended — and the Minister approved — to introduce certain relaxations. This shows resilience and the ability to return to activity.”

However, Milo cautioned that the war is far from over:

“This does not mean the war is over. Citizens must continue to adhere to the Home Front Command's instructions. Every time an alert sounds, people must act — it saves lives.”

The Home Front Command, together with emergency services, remains on high alert to respond to any threats that may arise.