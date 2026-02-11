Israel emerges as global cybersecurity leader as defense experts gather in Tel Aviv

Israel’s reputation as a cybersecurity powerhouse was on full display this week at a major industry summit in Tel Aviv, where government officials, startups, and international investors gathered to address the growing threats in the digital domain.

According to KEEPNET, Israel faces an average of 2,200 cyberattacks every day, nearly one every 40 seconds, highlighting the stakes for national security, critical infrastructure, and private enterprises. Israel and Germany recently conducted joint cyber defense exercises, demonstrating the global cooperation increasingly required to counter sophisticated digital threats.

Amir Rapaport, co-founder and CEO of CyberTech Global, described the event as “one of the largest gatherings in the world of the cybersecurity community. Countries, startups, and investors meet here not just for business, but for cooperation on global cyber defense.”

Among the exhibitors, Lasso showcased AI-driven corporate security solutions. Orly Bar Lev, the company’s marketing director, explained: “Our platform monitors all interactions with AI within a company, ensuring sensitive data isn’t exposed and that employees follow safety protocols. This goes beyond protecting businesses, it’s about safeguarding information and, potentially, our democracies.”

Yigal Una, former director of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, emphasized the political dimension of cyber threats: “Democracies are constantly targeted with fake news and influence campaigns. Digital attacks are increasingly used to manipulate public opinion and elections.”

Shay Nachum, CEO of Cyght, warned that Iran continues to target Israel digitally: “Iran has the capability to compromise companies, steal information, and even disrupt networks. We see it daily, and it underscores why Israeli cybersecurity is a global model.”

In 2024, Israel ranked as the second most-targeted country for cyberattacks, behind Ukraine and ahead of the United States. Despite political boycotts, the Israeli cybersecurity sector reported record investment in 2025, nearly $4.5 billion, reflecting the country’s role as a hub for advanced digital defense solutions.

