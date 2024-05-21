Israel has established a new 'Iron Dome' battalion to bolster its air defense capabilities.

A ceremony marking the formation of the 139th Battalion of the Air Defense Formation took place on Monday, attended by Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, Air Defense Formation Commander Brigadier General Gilad Biran, and other military leaders.

The 139th Battalion, which previously operated the 'Hook' and 'Yahlom' weapon systems before its closure in 2021, has been reopened to operate the 'Iron Dome' system. This decision was made in response to lessons learned during recent conflicts, highlighting the need for enhanced command management across different operational sectors.

"The establishment of this battalion will allow for increased deployment of 'Iron Dome' batteries and an optimized defense envelope," said Major General Bar. He emphasized the critical role of Israel's sophisticated air defense systems and their high-quality operators in both defensive and offensive operations, particularly against threats from Hezbollah.

Brigadier General Biran highlighted the strategic importance of this move, stating, "The establishment of the battalion is part of a fundamental process of change and strengthening, led by the Air Force, intended to bolster the defense of Israel's national home." He assured that the air defense personnel are prepared to protect the country's skies from any threat.

Lieutenant Colonel Tom Ironi, the battalion commander, noted the battalion's significant role during its formation period amidst ongoing conflict.

"The members of the battalion absorbed new weapon systems, deployed them at the front of the fighting, intercepted enemy aerial threats, and demonstrated fighting spirit, initiative, and professionalism," he said. He pledged continued dedication to the mission of protecting the people and achieving victory.