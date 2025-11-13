Israel foils major Hamas terror network in Bethlehem area

Israeli security forces have successfully dismantled a significant Hamas terrorist network operating in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank, authorities announced, preventing imminent attacks on both civilians and security personnel.

A joint statement from Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israeli police said that over the past several weeks, the coordinated operation led to the arrest of approximately 40 Hamas operatives through more than 15 raids. The operations involved reserve units from the Etzion Brigade, the elite Duvdevan unit, and the anti-terror Lotar special forces.

During the raids, Israeli forces confiscated several weapons, including M16 assault rifles, used by the network in preparation for planned attacks.

Investigations revealed that the group had recruited multiple armed cells, procured military-grade equipment, and organized shooting attacks targeting both civilians and soldiers.

One of the cells was reportedly ready to carry out an attack, prompting authorities to intervene before any violence could occur. Security officials described the operation as preventing potentially large-scale attacks that could have caused numerous casualties.

The Shin Bet, IDF, and police emphasized their commitment to halting Hamas’s efforts in West Bank and to prosecuting those responsible. Findings from the investigation have been submitted to the military prosecutor’s office for legal action.

This crackdown comes amid heightened security tensions in the region, with Israeli authorities reporting that they have thwarted dozens of planned attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad cells since the start of the year.