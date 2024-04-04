Israel foils terror cell planning to kill National Security Minister with RPG

Israeli security forces foiled what was described as terrorist infrastructure which planned to carry out attacks in Israel, particularly targeting a high-ranking government official, as well as other sensitive targets, according to an announcement on Thursday morning.

According to the announcement from the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA), a joint operation with Israel's security forces exposed the terrorist infrastructure consisting of Arab Israelis and Palestinians from the West Bank.

Following an investigation, the ISA together with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the police arrested 11 suspects. Among them were seven Arab-Israelis, mostly from the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.

Bilal Nasasara, a resident of Rahat, was identified as heading the terror cell operating and recruiting others from within Israel. Another four resided also in Rahat, while the other two were residents of the north and center of the country. Akram Amer, a resident of Tulkarm, was identified as responsible for recruiting operatives in the West Bank.

Their targets included the Ben Gurion Airport, government buildings in Jerusalem, IDF bases and other secure facilities, as well as planning to assassinate Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The plan to assassinate Ben-Gvir was described as an attack against the Kiryat Arba community in the West Bank area of Hebron, intending to use an RPG to kill him.

Furthermore, the terror cell tried to make contact with the terrorist organization Hamas to sponsor, finance and direct the terror activities. According to the statement, one of the West Bank operatives made contact and was offered funding for attacks in Israel.

"This is a serious activity in the framework of which Israeli citizens together with the residents of the West Bank concocted a large-scale plan to carry out a serious terrorist activity in the territories of the State of Israel," the statement concluded.