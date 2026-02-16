Israel foils tobacco smuggling attempt into Gaza disguised as canned food

Israeli authorities said a shipment attempting to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of tobacco into the Gaza Strip disguised as canned food was intercepted on Monday at the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The smuggling attempt was detected during a security inspection conducted by personnel from the Land Crossings Authority at the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza.

The truck involved was carrying a shipment of food purchased by an Israeli company approved under the private sector aid introduction mechanism. Following the discovery, the truck and all its contents were confiscated and transferred for further processing by customs and other authorized entities.

In response, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoram Halevi, ordered the immediate freezing of the company’s permission to bring aid into Gaza until further notice. He said the decision reflects the seriousness of the case and aims to maintain the integrity of the aid entry mechanism while preventing its exploitation for illicit purposes.

COGAT emphasized that the Land Crossings Authority and all relevant security services will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance against any attempt to smuggle or misuse humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The authorities did not report any injuries or arrests related to the incident. Officials said the operation highlights ongoing vigilance to ensure that approved aid shipments are not used for illegal activities.

This case follows previous instances in which inspections at Kerem Shalom have uncovered contraband hidden in aid shipments, underlining the challenges of securing humanitarian supply routes while maintaining the flow of essential goods to Gaza.