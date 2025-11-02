Israel heightens border security amid growing threats from Iraq

The Israeli army and Mossad have intensified their vigilance in response to what intelligence officials describe as a mounting threat emerging from Iraq.

According to recent reports, Israeli intelligence believes Iran is investing heavily in pro-Tehran militias and terrorist infrastructure inside Iraq, with the goal of launching aerial and ground attacks against Israel.

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, recently visited Iraq to meet with leaders of these militias. Israeli analysts warn that these groups could deploy missiles and drones in operations similar to the attacks carried out by Iran against Israel last June. Intelligence assessments also suggest that a potential ground threat could develop along a route stretching from Iraq through Syria and possibly toward the Israeli-Jordanian border.

Among these organizations, the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia, part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), backed by Baghdad, is seen as particularly powerful.

The group controls key smuggling routes into Syria, maintains a substantial arsenal that includes long-range drones, and has previously targeted U.S. forces. Kata’ib Hezbollah is also responsible for the abduction of Israeli citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was recently released after 903 days in captivity.

Other Iran-aligned groups, such as Harakat al-Nujaba a radical Shiite faction closely tied to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have claimed responsibility for several drone launches toward Israel.

In response, Israel is reinforcing its borders. The Ministry of Defense announced plans to begin construction of a new security barrier along the Jordanian frontier—a 5.5 billion shekel project spanning 425 kilometers, from the Jordan Valley to northern Eilat. The system will combine physical barriers, advanced detection technologies, and rapid-response teams to strengthen national security and strategic control, according to Major General Amir Baram, Director General of the Defense Ministry.

Over the past two years, the Israeli military has conducted limited strikes in Iraq following rocket attacks, seeking to deter militia activity and warn Baghdad of the potential consequences of further escalation. Israeli sources say that direct and indirect messages have been relayed through the United States and other intermediaries, urging restraint and emphasizing that any attempted attacks will meet a firm response.