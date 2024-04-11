Israeli Air Force holds joint drills simulating strike on Iranian soil - report

The Israel Air Force (IAF) has reportedly conducted a drill simulating the scenario of Iranian attack. The exercise is said to have been held in cooperation with Cyprus and the United States forces, suggested social media reports, including the one posted by military correspondent Doron Kadosh.

The participants are said to have practised long-range attacks, playing out the scenario of retaliation against Iran.

Kadosh wrote: "As part of increasing preparation for Iran's possible response, which may also be followed by an Israeli response on Iranian soil, in recent days, a joint exercise was carried out with the Cypriot army in the airspace of Cyprus, simulating an air operation and an attack on a remote target."

"The exercise was designed to simulate an attack in Iran," read the post.

Kadosh also quoted a senior IDF official saying: "We know and are prepared to act in any arena, and maintain independent abilities to act on our own - we don't rely on anyone."

The drill comes amid fears of Iran's retaliation after Israeli strike on the consulate in Syria's Damascus. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an overnight call with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, made clear that the U.S. "will stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies."