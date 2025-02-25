Israel imposes sanctions on released Palestinian prisoners receiving PA pay

Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on Tuesday against released Palestinian prisoners and their families that receive payments from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The move is in line with the recommendations, seizing terror funds paid by the PA to terrorists serving prison sentences in Israeli jails, released prisoners, and their family members. The PA's longstanding policy, dubbed "pay-for-slay," rewards acts of terror such as attempts to kidnap soldiers, preparing explosives, smuggling explosives, stabbings, car-rammings, and more.

Following the imposition of sanctions, Israel Police forces and other security forces raided the residences of the defendants and seized property and cash amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels. According to the report submitted by the Defense Minister to the cabinet regarding the Palestinian Authority's payments to terrorists in relation to terror in 2024, 470 million shekels ($130 million) were frozen before they could compensate victims of terror and families of terror victims.

"We will not allow the Palestinian Authority to continue to reward terrorists for murder and injury to Israeli citizens," Katz said. "The blood money that the Palestinian Authority pays to terrorists is fuel for terror. The State of Israel is in a total war against terror – on the battlefield, in the economic arena, and in every arena required. Anyone who chooses to act against the State of Israel will pay a heavy price."

He said the frozen funds go to compensate the families of victims of terror attacks.