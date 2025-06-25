Israel-Iran 12 day war recap

Recommended -

The recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran marked a significant escalation in Middle East tensions, involving large-scale strikes, missile barrages, and hundreds of casualties.

The war began on June 13 when Israel launched a major air and drone strike against multiple Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing several senior Iranian commanders, including Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Gen. Hossein Salami, and Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Iran confirmed the deaths of these top officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired approximately 591 ballistic missiles and launched over 1,050 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) toward Israel, with 570 UAVs entering Israeli airspace.

Israeli air defenses intercepted the majority, but more than 50 missiles and at least one UAV successfully impacted Israeli territory, causing significant damage and casualties.

During the conflict, Israel suffered 29 fatalities, over 3,490 injuries, and nearly 11,000 people were internally displaced. Property damage claims exceeded 38,700.

Despite the intense barrage, Israel conducted repeated airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Arak heavy water reactor and key military and missile production sites, aiming to delay Iran’s nuclear program by at least two to three years.

U.S. involvement escalated on June 22, when American forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in “Operation Midnight Hammer.” President Donald Trump claimed the targets were “completely and fully obliterated,” though intelligence assessments were described as “inconclusive.” Trump also threatened further strikes if Iran retaliated and suggested the possibility of regime change.

Iran responded with a missile attack on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which was intercepted without casualties. Despite a ceasefire announced by President Trump on June 23, both Israel and Iran continued hostilities beyond the truce deadline. Iran launched a final wave of missiles into Israel, killing at least four people, while Israel carried out retaliatory airstrikes.