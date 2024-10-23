Israel issues travel warning to parts of Sri Lanka over terrorism threat

Israel's national security council called on their nationals on Wednesday to immediately leave tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka over the threat of a possible terrorist attack.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1849043199253238156 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The agency said the warning related to the area of Arugam Bay and beaches in the south and west of Sri Lanka, and stemmed from "current information about a terrorist threat focused on tourist areas and beaches."

The security council did not specify the exact nature of the threat and called on Israelis in the rest of Sri Lanka to be cautious and refrain from holding large gatherings in public areas.

Police security has been beefed up in the area and officials are on high alert.

The U.S. embassy in Sri Lanka also released a security alert stating it had received "credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area."

Germany's Foreign Ministry also urged travellers to avoid the area or to leave it as soon as possible, citing "indications of possible attacks on tourist destinations."

In the first eight months of this year, 1.5 million tourists arrived in Sri Lanka, including a total of 20,515 from Israel, government data showed.