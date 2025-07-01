Israel Katz decrees zero tolerance for violence against IDF by settlers

Recommended -

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held an emergency meeting on Monday evening following recent acts of violence committed by residents of West Bank settlements against IDF soldiers and security forces. These incidents include stone attacks on military patrols, the burning of security installations, and physical assaults that have caused injuries among the soldiers.

A firm response from the government

"We will not allow and will in no way tolerate such serious incidents," Katz declared at the special meeting. The minister announced the creation of a joint body led by the police and involving the IDF and the Shin Bet to coordinate the fight against this violence.

The meeting brought together the country's highest security officials, including the head of Central Command, Major General Avi Blot, the chief of military operations, as well as representatives from the internal security service and the Ministry of Justice.

The participants in the meeting nevertheless emphasized that the vast majority of settlement residents do not take part in these acts of violence, specifying that it is an extremist and violent minority that deliberately engages in aggressive activities, including against security forces and their own neighbors.

A two-pronged action plan

Katz emphasized that those who resort to violence against IDF soldiers and security forces must be treated with the utmost severity. He insisted on the need for “meaningful police control,” as is the case everywhere else.

The minister also ordered the allocation of tens of millions of shekels for social and community activities aimed at hill youth, under the leadership of a newly appointed special coordinator, Colonel (retired) Avichai Tanami. These programs are intended to integrate these young people into educational and normative frameworks that would steer them away from illegal activities.

Criticisms of the judicial system

The participants voiced harsh criticism of the judicial system, accusing it of handling these troublemakers with leniency despite the numerous pieces of evidence presented in court. It was agreed to address the Ministry of Justice on this issue immediately.

The main focus will be on law enforcement by the police in prevention activities, investigations, and prosecutions against those for whom sufficient evidence will be found.

Close monitoring

Katz concluded by announcing that he would hold a new meeting in three weeks to receive a report on the progress made in managing this crisis. This approach demonstrates the government's determination to address quickly and efficiently a phenomenon that threatens the authority of the State and military discipline.