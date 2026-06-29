Israel-Lebanon security revealed: roadmap for Hezbollah disarmament and Israeli withdrawal - report

A confidential security annex to the recently signed framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon was revealed on Monday, shedding new light on the roadmap for implementing the two countries' security commitments and the eventual withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

The document, was negotiated over four days alongside the political framework agreement signed in Washington last week. It establishes a phased mechanism for disarming Hezbollah and other armed groups, expanding the authority of the Lebanese state, and coordinating Israel's military redeployment.

Under the agreement, Israel and Lebanon will immediately establish an initial "pilot zone" south of the Litani River, with additional zones expected to follow. The implementation will proceed in four stages.

The first phase calls for the clearance of all non-state armed groups from the designated area, including the dismantling or destruction of military infrastructure such as weapons caches, tunnels, command centers and other operational assets. Lebanese authorities are also required to take legal action against unauthorized armed personnel.

Once the area has been cleared, a mutually agreed-upon third party will verify that all non-state military infrastructure has been removed. The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will then deploy to assume sole operational control and prevent any return of armed groups, before reconstruction efforts begin under the authority of the Lebanese government with international support.

The annex explicitly commits the Lebanese army to "take necessary operational measures to ensure the disarmament of Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups" so they "have no military role or capability within Lebanon."

To coordinate implementation, the two sides will establish a permanent Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L), which will operate around the clock to oversee deconfliction, verify compliance and manage implementation of the agreement. Although Israel and Lebanon will not maintain direct military communications, the coordination cell will report to both governments through indirect military-to-military channels.

Israel, for its part, agrees to a phased, conditions-based withdrawal of its forces from Lebanese territory. The redeployment will be tied to the verified dismantling of Hezbollah's military infrastructure and the successful deployment of Lebanese forces into cleared areas.

According to the annex, the broader objective is to restore the Lebanese state's exclusive authority throughout the country while ensuring Israel's long-term security.

The United States will play a central role in facilitating implementation. Washington will participate in periodic reviews of the agreement, while any disputes over its interpretation or execution will be resolved through trilateral discussions involving Israel, Lebanon and the United States. The annex also allows for amendments by mutual agreement during future review meetings.

The publication of the confidential document provides the clearest picture to date of the security mechanisms underpinning the framework agreement, placing Hezbollah's disarmament and the restoration of Lebanese state authority at the center of the roadmap for long-term stability along the Israel-Lebanon border.