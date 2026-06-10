Israel MoD leads 15-company delegation to the ILA Berlin 2026 defense exhibition

Israel's Ministry of Defense opened its national pavilion at ILA Berlin 2026 on Wednesday, leading a 15-company delegation to one of the world's largest aerospace and defense exhibitions. The event is held once every two years at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport.

Participating companies include Elbit Systems, IAI, Rafael, BIRD Aerosystems, Uvision, and ten additional Israeli defense firms.

The opening ceremony was conducted under the leadership of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within the Israel MOD, with heads of Israel's defense industries in attendance.

SIBAT Director Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas said Israel arrived at the exhibition "with the tailwind of an all-time record in Israeli defense exports, as Israeli technology is seeing growing global demand." He added that the participation reflects the ministry's strategy to deepen defense and strategic cooperation with Germany and expand business partnerships across Europe.

Israel's participation comes amid a record-breaking year for Israeli defense exports, which surpassed the $19 billion threshold in 2025, driven in part by the expansion of the Arrow 3 deal with Germany. At the expo, the Israeli delegation will showcase advanced defense-tech capabilities across operationally proven domains, including aerospace and space systems, air defense, unmanned platforms and counter-UAS solutions, radar and electronic warfare, AI-driven command and control, and advanced homeland security.

Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, said the technologies on display offer "the most concrete demonstration of Israel's contribution to German and European security," citing shared threats including the infiltration of Iranian-origin technologies into the European arena.

Israel’s appearance at ILA Berlin 2026 follows controversy in France, with the government there barring Israeli officials from participating at the EUROSATORY defense exhibition in Paris. The Israeli MoD spokesperson called the decision “disgraceful,” adding that it “reeks of political and commercial calculation.”