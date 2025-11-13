Israel opens first national congress on military medicine

Israel on Wednesday opened its first-ever National Congress of Military Medicine, organized by the Armed Forces Health Service.

The three-day event is chaired by Major General Rami Abudraham, head of the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, and Brigadier General Dr. Zivon Aviad Bar, with Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Director General of the Ministry of Health, among the key participants.

The congress brings together senior figures from the defense establishment, academia, industry, and the healthcare system to present new research and technologies aimed at improving medical outcomes on the battlefield.

Its goal is to foster collaboration and develop innovations that save lives by leveraging science and technology to enhance operational performance.

A highlight of the event was a panel featuring former hostages Maxim Herkin and Shlomi Ziv, who recounted their experiences and praised the work of the IDF Health Service teams who treated them upon their return to Israel.

The conference also serves as a forum to review lessons learned from recent conflicts and prepare for future challenges.

“The story of the caregivers of the Health Service is not just one of individual bravery, it is the story of an entire system at work,” said Major General Abudraham, adding that the protocols developed in recent years have been “written in blood” and underscore the importance of rapid medical response on the battlefield.

He noted that Israel is currently facing “a complex, multi-front confrontation” and credited recent advances in battlefield medicine with saving more than 600 soldiers’ lives over the past two years.

Abudraham emphasized that this achievement reflects close coordination among hospitals, the Ministry of Health, and rehabilitation centers. “The strength of the medical chain is a critical component in the success of the entire Israeli medical system,” he said.

Looking ahead, the general urged continued investment in research, innovation, and training. “We must prepare for even more complex campaigns,” he warned. “Our path to superiority lies in learning, development, and above all, in the dedication of our people.”