Israel operated two secret military outposts in the Iraqi desert during the Iran wars - report

In an unconfirmed report from the New York times, Awad al-Shammari, a 29-year-old Iraqi Shepheard was shot and killed on March 3 after stumbling upon an Israeli military outpost in Iraq's western desert near the town of al-Nukhaib. The Times says his cousin, Amir al-Shammari, told them that a helicopter chased his pickup truck and fired on it until it stopped in the sand. The cousin says his family found his burned body next to his charred vehicle two days later.

Al-Shammari had apparently contacted Iraq's regional military command to report that he had seen soldiers, helicopters, and tents clustered around a landing strip. The report then alleged that Iraq had dispatched a reconnaissance mission to the site when they allegedly came under fire. One soldier was reportedly killed, two were wounded, and two vehicles were destroyed before the units retreated.

Senior Iraqi and regional officials told the Times that Israel operated two covert bases in Iraq's western desert, with the first having been prepared as far back as late 2024. The base was used during the 12-day war against Iran in June 2025 for air support, refueling, and medical treatment, shortening distances Israeli aircraft had to fly to reach Iran.

Two Iraqi security and intelligence officials and a senior US military official confirmed the outpost was Israeli. The US official described it as "a temporary staging area or camp to support operations in Iran." An Iraqi intelligence official said the force had set up tents and its objective was to monitor rocket launches and drone activity by Iraqi militias.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said it raised complaints at the UN Security Council, although Iraq's government has not officially acknowledged the Israeli bases. Iraq has no diplomatic relations with Israel.