Israel orders strikes on Lebanon's Litani crossings

srael’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have ordered the military to destroy bridges over the Litani River used by Hezbollah, as part of an expanded effort to block the movement of fighters and weapons in southern Lebanon.

Speaking after a high-level security assessment with senior military officials, Katz said the directive is aimed at “preventing the passage of Hezbollah terrorists and weapons southward,” alongside intensified operations in frontline villages near the Israeli border.

“In addition, we have ordered to accelerate the destruction of Lebanese homes in the contact-line villages to thwart threats to Israeli communities — in accordance with the Beit Hanoun and Rafah models in Gaza,” Katz said.

As operations expand, the IDF also issued a public warning to civilians in southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah activity embedded within populated areas. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli forces are preparing “wide-scale and precise strikes” targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

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As part of these operations, the IDF said it intends to strike the Qasmiyah Bridge along the coastal road to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and weapons.

Residents were urged to move north of the Zahrani River and avoid traveling south, with the military warning that remaining in or entering the area could put lives at risk