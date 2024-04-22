Israel planned bigger strike on Iran but scaled down under allies' pressure - report

Initial plan of Israel's retaliation against Iran included a more large-scale attack that would target major military objects in Iran, including near the capital Tehran, The New York Times (NYT) said citing three unnamed Israeli officials.

The report claimed Israel took a decision to scale down the strike due to the allies' pressure - including the United States President Joe Biden along with the British and German Foreign Ministers - seeking to avoid further regional escalation.

"Instead of sending fighter jets into Iranian airspace, Israel fired a small number of missiles from aircraft positioned several hundred miles west of it," according to the Israeli officials and two senior Western officials briefed on the attack. NYT said Israel also sent small attack drones - quadcopters - "to confuse Iranian air defenses," according to the Israeli officials.

Vahid Salemi / AP

According to the report, the officials said one missile hit an anti-aircraft battery in a strategically important part of central Iran, while another exploded in midair. "One Israeli official said that the Israeli Air Force intentionally destroyed the second missile once it became clear that the first had reached its target, to avoid causing too much damage," while a Western official stated the missile could have malfunctioned.

The report confirmed the idea that Israel's key intention was to demonstrate it had developed the capacity to strike Iran without entering its airspace or setting off its air defense batteries.