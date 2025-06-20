Israel poised to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, with or without U.S. support

Recommended -

Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility within the coming days, according to Iran International, which cites two senior Israeli security officials. While Israeli leadership prefers to coordinate the operation with U.S. forces—ideally within 48 to 72 hours—they have signaled a readiness to act unilaterally if necessary to maintain the strategic advantage gained in recent days.

“To compel Iran to make concessions it otherwise wouldn’t—and to bring it back to the negotiating table—we need the United States to act,” one official told the outlet. A second senior source emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “We need Trump to act within the next two or three days. Trump is unpredictable right now, so anything could happen.”

The officials indicated that the window for launching a strike could open as early as Friday night.

The Fordow facility, buried deep beneath a mountain and long viewed as one of the most fortified components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, has so far remained untouched by Israeli strikes launched during last week’s surprise operation. But officials warn that current aerial access to Iranian skies—cleared during that offensive—may only remain viable for a limited time.

“Right now, the air corridor is open. But that won't last forever,” said one of the sources. “If Washington wants in, the decision must come fast—or we’ll lose this opportunity.”

The officials also noted the operational limitations facing the Israeli Air Force. While Israeli F-15s can fly nearly 2,000 kilometers to reach targets in Iran, their limited payload—around 400 kilograms—makes it difficult to destroy hardened underground facilities. In contrast, the U.S. has specialized weaponry like the GBU-57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator,” designed to penetrate 60 meters of rock—essential for breaching Fordow’s reinforced structure.

Whether Israel moves forward alone or with U.S. backing, the coming days are likely to mark a decisive phase in the ongoing escalation between Iran and its regional adversaries.