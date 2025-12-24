“Israel’s air superiority is a cornerstone of our security,” Netanyahu warns Iranm Turkey

Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday delivered a sweeping address highlighting Israel’s military achievements since the October 7 attack, pledging continued action against Iran and its regional allies while announcing a massive long-term investment in domestic weapons production.

Speaking at an Israeli Air Force wings ceremony, Netanyahu opened by honoring bereaved families, fallen soldiers, wounded service members, and hostages killed during the war.

He singled out Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage body in Gaza, calling him a “Hero of Israel” and vowing to bring him home.

“We believed, we promised, and we delivered,” Netanyahu said, crediting the Israel Defense Forces, public resilience, and international support, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, for Israel’s wartime successes.

Netanyahu said Israel has emerged from the depths of October 7 with unprecedented strength and deterrence, asserting that Israeli aircraft now operate freely across the Middle East. He accused Iran of leading an “axis of evil” determined to destroy Israel, alongside extremist Sunni forces led by the Muslim Brotherhood.

Netanyahu pointed in particular to Operation “Rising Lion” a campaign in which he said Israeli aircraft dominated skies as far as Tehran.

He claimed the operation neutralized two major threats: Iran’s nuclear program and the danger posed by tens of thousands of ballistic missiles. Netanyahu thanked Trump for cooperation in strikes on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility and for assistance in defending Israel’s airspace.

Despite the show of force, Netanyahu warned that Israel’s enemies are seeking to rearm. He said Hamas in Gaza continues to refuse disarmament, Hezbollah remains a threat in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen are still active, and Iran remains the central danger. “We are not looking for confrontation,” he said, “but our eyes are open to every possible threat.”

Netanyahu also announced that Israel will move to significantly reduce its reliance on foreign arms suppliers.

He revealed that the government has approved a $110 billion investment over the next decade to build an independent domestic armaments industry, including the development of some aerial platforms.

“We want to reduce our dependence on any factor- even friends,” he said, adding that Israel’s top engineers are already developing advanced weapons systems to secure future battlefield superiority.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu said Israel has emerged from what he called the “War of Rebirth” stronger than ever, establishing itself as a regional, and in some areas global, power. He said this strength is drawing other countries closer to Israel and will help expand regional peace, though he declined to elaborate.

Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar echoed the prime minister’s message, saying the Air Force is operating with full freedom of action across the Middle East and remains prepared for any escalation.