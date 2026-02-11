Israel’s “David’s Sling” air defense system passes advanced tests

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that the David’s Sling air defense system has successfully completed a series of advanced tests, marking a major step forward in the country’s multi-layered missile defense capabilities.

The tests, conducted by the Defense Ministry’s Wall Directorate in collaboration with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), simulated a range of challenging scenarios based on operational lessons from recent conflicts.

“David’s Sling” is designed to intercept rockets, missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and drones, providing a critical layer of protection for Israel.

Head of the Wall Directorate, Moshe Fattal, highlighted the system’s operational success during wartime: “During Operation ‘With the Dog,’ personnel made real-time adjustments that dramatically enhanced the Air Force’s air defense capabilities, especially ‘David’s Sling.’

This latest series of tests, examining multiple and diverse threats, was completed with full success and enables a significant upgrade to Israel’s air defense.”

Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman praised the achievements: “Against the backdrop of ever-evolving threats, Rafael is proud to conclude this advanced test series, which included new capabilities across a wide variety of challenging scenarios. ‘David’s Sling’ continues to prove itself as one of the world’s most effective defense systems.”

“David’s Sling” is a central component of Israel’s layered air defense architecture, which also includes Iron Dome, Arrow, and the newly delivered Or Eitan laser system. Rafael leads the development of the interceptor, while Elta’s MMR radar and Elbit Systems’ control systems integrate into the networked defense.

The successful completion of these tests signals a major technological and operational leap in Israel’s readiness against future aerial threats, further safeguarding civilians and critical infrastructure