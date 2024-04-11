Israel's PM Netanyahu: 'We're prepared for any scenario'

Amid fears of Iranian attack, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Tel Nof Airbase of the Israeli Air Force, 5 km south of Rehovot.

He met with members of Squadron 133 who operate F-15 aircraft. Netanyahu told the pilots: "We are prepared for any scenario."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

"We are in challenging times. We are in the middle of the war in Gaza which continues in full force," he stated.

"At the same time we continue the non-stop effort to return our hostages, but we are also preparing for scenarios of challenges from other arenas," added the Prime Minister.

JACK GUEZ / AFP

"We have established a simple principle: whoever hurts us, gets hurt. We are preparing to meet the security needs of the State of Israel both in defense and in offense."

"I and the people of Israel trust you. May we all have great success."

The Israel Air Force (IAF) has reportedly conducted a drill over the Eastern Mediterranean simulating the strike on Iranian soil as tensions rise in the region.