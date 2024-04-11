Israel's PM Netanyahu: 'We're prepared for any scenario'

Statement comes amid intelligence and media reports of potential attack from Iran

Benjamin Netanyahou
Benjamin NetanyahouAmos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Amid fears of Iranian attack, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Tel Nof Airbase of the Israeli Air Force, 5 km south of Rehovot.

He met with members of Squadron 133 who operate F-15 aircraft. Netanyahu told the pilots: "We are prepared for any scenario."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Israeli F-15s during "Blue Flag", an international air training exercise at Ovda Air Base, southern Israel, October 24, 2021.Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

"We are in challenging times. We are in the middle of the war in Gaza which continues in full force," he stated.

"At the same time we continue the non-stop effort to return our hostages, but we are also preparing for scenarios of challenges from other arenas," added the Prime Minister.

JACK GUEZ / AFP
Israeli F-15 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.JACK GUEZ / AFP

"We have established a simple principle: whoever hurts us, gets hurt. We are preparing to meet the security needs of the State of Israel both in defense and in offense."

"I and the people of Israel trust you. May we all have great success."

The Israel Air Force (IAF) has reportedly conducted a drill over the Eastern Mediterranean simulating the strike on Iranian soil as tensions rise in the region.

Amos Ben Gershom /L.A.M
Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to the "Sky Rider" unitAmos Ben Gershom /L.A.M
