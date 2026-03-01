Israel signals escalation of strikes on Iran ahead of security cabinet meeting

Ahead of tonight’s security cabinet meeting, Israel is expected to intensify the pace of strikes against Iranian regime targets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised thousands of such targets in the near term, aiming to create the conditions for the Iranian people to return to the streets and replace the regime.

Israeli officials say progress today is moving faster than originally planned. Today’s strikes , including regime targets in the heart of Tehran, were brought forward. These were objectives scheduled for a later stage, but following yesterday’s successes, they were advanced to today.

Duration of the operation: While it was initially described as lasting several days, officials are now raising the possibility of fighting that could continue for several weeks. The message to Iran: There is no rush to end the campaign until all war objectives are achieved.

The guiding principle - both in Israel and in the United States is that there will be no “next round.” In other words, strikes against both the leadership and the missile infrastructure will continue as long as necessary until the operation is complete.

A senior security official says: Not only there is no daylight between the governments, there is also no daylight between the militaries. “There has never been this level of cooperation between two armed forces.”