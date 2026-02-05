Israel signs $130M deal with Elbit to upgrade IDF's helicopter fleet

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has signed a roughly $130 million agreement with Elbit Systems to integrate advanced Israeli technologies into the Israeli Air Force’s new CH-53K “Pereh” heavy-lift helicopters, the ministry said.

The contract, led by the Defense Procurement Directorate, covers the installation of Israeli-developed command-and-control systems, avionics, electronic warfare capabilities and an advanced directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) anti-missile system on 12 helicopters. The aircraft are set to replace the Air Force’s aging CH-53 “Yas’ur” fleet.

The CH-53K helicopters were purchased under a Foreign Military Sales agreement between Israel and the United States signed several years ago. Built by Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky, the helicopters are currently being assembled at the company’s main production facility in Connecticut.

Following assembly, the aircraft will be transferred to a dedicated installation line for integration of Israeli systems tailored to the operational requirements of the Israeli Air Force. Defense officials said the upgrades will improve cockpit functionality, allow operations in complex conditions and enhance the identification of safe landing zones and potential obstacles.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the deal would help secure the Israeli Air Force’s operational edge for years to come, while reinforcing domestic defense production. IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram said the helicopters are part of a broader multi-year procurement program aimed at shaping the IDF’s force structure over the coming decade.

Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel “Butzi” Machlis said the company’s advanced systems would provide an enhanced technological envelope to support mission execution and pilot safety.

The CH-53K “Pereh” helicopters are expected to form the backbone of Israel’s heavy-lift aviation capabilities in the years ahead.