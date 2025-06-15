Israel smuggled drone parts inside Iran to weaken defenses before major strikes, WSJ reports

A new report by The Wall Street Journal reveals that Israel conducted a months-long covert operation inside Iran, secretly smuggling in components to build hundreds of explosive-laden drones ahead of its recent military campaign.

According to sources familiar with the operation, Israel used a sophisticated combination of intelligence, smuggling networks, and new battlefield tactics to weaken Iran’s air defenses and missile capabilities before launching widespread airstrikes.

The report says that parts for the small quadcopter drones were secretly brought into Iran over an extended period, hidden in suitcases, trucks, and shipping containers.

Once inside the country, Israeli teams discreetly assembled the drones and positioned themselves near key Iranian military installations, including air-defense systems and missile launch sites.

When the Israeli offensive began, these covert teams played a critical role. Some units targeted and disabled air-defense systems, while others attacked missile launchers as they emerged from storage to prepare for launches.

As a result, dozens of Iranian missiles were reportedly destroyed before they could be fired, providing Israeli fighter jets greater freedom to operate in Iranian airspace in the opening stages of the assault.

The Israeli operation, reportedly overseen by Mossad, highlights how modern conflicts are increasingly shaped by innovative use of off-the-shelf technology and low-cost drones that can slip past even advanced defense systems. The Journal noted that these tactics mirror recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian air bases, where drones hidden inside shipping containers struck valuable warplanes.

The intelligence-driven campaign may also help explain Iran’s relatively limited response so far to the Israeli strikes. By degrading much of Iran’s offensive capabilities before they could be deployed, Israel was able to blunt Tehran’s ability to retaliate at full strength.

In a sign that Iran is aware of these evolving tactics, Iranian intelligence services have reportedly issued warnings to the public, advising vigilance against potential Israeli use of pickup trucks and cargo vehicles to launch further drone attacks.

This operation is part of Israel’s broader approach to integrating aggressive intelligence measures into its military strategy.