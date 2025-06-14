Israel strikes key Iranian nuclear figures

The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that it eliminated nine senior Iranian scientists involved in the country’s nuclear weapons development program during the opening phase of its military operation inside Iran.

According to the IDF, the operation targeted top experts who have been advancing Tehran’s nuclear capabilities for years.

The precision strike was based on years of intelligence gathering by Israel’s Intelligence Branch.

The individuals eliminated were central knowledge holders in Iran's nuclear program, with decades of combined experience across nuclear engineering, physics, chemistry, and materials science.

The targeted scientists included:

Fereydoun Abbasi – Nuclear Engineering Expert

Mohammad Mehdi Tehranshi – Physics Expert

Akbar Matalizadeh – Chemical Engineering Expert

Saeed Barji – Materials Engineering Expert

Amir Hassan Fakhi – Physics Expert

Abdelhamid Minusher – Nuclear Physics Expert

Mansour Asgari – Physics Expert

Ahmad Reza D'Olfakri Dariani – Nuclear Engineering Expert

Ali Boukhai Katrimi – Mechanics Expert

The IDF stated that in addition to the senior scientists, dozens of high-ranking Iranian military commanders were also eliminated in simultaneous strikes across Tehran. The strikes were the result of a joint operation between Israeli Air Force squadrons and military intelligence units, who coordinated months of advanced planning and execution.

The airstrikes mark a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran. Early Saturday, Iran had already launched a major retaliatory missile attack on Israel. According to the IDF, close to 100 ballistic missiles were fired directly from Iranian territory toward central and northern Israel. However, according to a report by The New York Times, Iranian sources indicated that Tehran had originally intended to launch approximately 1,000 ballistic missiles, but damage inflicted by Israeli preemptive strikes on missile bases forced Iran to scale down its response.