Israel successfully tests upgraded Iron Dome, integrates high-power laser in advanced air defense trials

Israel's Ministry of Defense has successfully completed a new series of advanced tests of the Iron Dome air defense system, validating major upgrades designed to improve the system's ability to counter evolving aerial threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones.

The trials were led by the Ministry of Defense's "Wall" Directorate, part of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), in partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The testing incorporated operational lessons learned during the ongoing war and recent operations against Iran.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the upgraded Iron Dome demonstrated enhanced capabilities against complex attack scenarios while introducing technological improvements aimed at handling higher volumes of incoming fire and longer-range threats.

A key milestone during the testing was the integration of the new high-power Or Eitan laser weapon system into Iron Dome's command-and-control network. The laser, developed by the Ministry of Defense's DDR&D alongside Rafael and industry partners, is intended to serve as a complementary layer to Israel's multi-tiered air defense architecture.

Officials said the successful trials mark another step toward strengthening Israel's future air defense capabilities and maintaining the country's qualitative military edge.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2071927726877856193 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Iron Dome, which entered operational service with the Israeli Air Force in 2011, has intercepted thousands of rockets and aerial threats since its deployment. During the current conflict, the system has played a central role in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure from sustained missile and rocket attacks.

Rafael is the lead developer of Iron Dome alongside Israel Aerospace Industries' Elta division and mPrest. The Or Eitan laser system is being developed jointly by Rafael and Elbit Systems, with additional contributions from SCD and Shafir Systems.

Moshe Fattal, head of the Ministry of Defense's "Wall" Directorate, said the latest testing reflected lessons from large-scale missile barrages experienced during the war.

"The Iron Dome remains a central pillar of Israel's multi-layered defense concept. During the test, we also practiced integrating the laser system into Iron Dome's command-and-control network, taking the system's defensive capabilities to new heights," Fattal said.

He added that Israel is also working to accelerate interceptor production in both Israel and the United States to improve readiness for future conflicts.

Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman said the successful testing demonstrated new operational capabilities, including the integration of the Or Eitan laser system, which he said had been delivered to the Israel Defense Forces several months ago.

"The Iron Dome continues to prove itself during periods of intense combat while evolving to meet future threats. These successful trials represent another important step in expanding the system's operational capabilities," Turgeman said.