Israel targeted Russia-Iran weapons supply line in Caspian Sea strike - report

Israel reportedly carried out a strike last week on a naval facility in the Caspian Sea, targeting a key supply corridor used by Russia and Iran to transfer weapons and military equipment, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The strike was Israel’s first known military action in the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, which links Russian and Iranian ports roughly 600 miles apart.

Officials to The Wall Street Journal said the operation focused on disrupting shipments of ammunition and unmanned aerial systems, including Shahed drones.

These drones, produced in both Iran and Russia, have played a central role in Russia’s ongoing strikes in Ukraine and in Iranian operations targeting infrastructure and military sites across the Persian Gulf.

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The Caspian Sea has been a crucial logistics route for Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, enabling the transfer of large quantities of Iranian ammunition to support frontline operations.